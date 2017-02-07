USCB pitcher nabs league’s first weekly honors in softball

USC Beaufort's Abby Pac has been honored as the season's first softball Pitcher of the Week by the Sun Conference, following her Opening Day two-hitter for the Sand Sharks against Montreat.
Pac kept Montreat hitless until the fifth inning of USCB's 8-0 romp, retiring 11 consecutive batters at one stage. The sophomore issued just two walks and struck five, moving past the 100-strikeout mark for her career.
The Sand Sharks (2-0) return to the field Friday for a doubleheader at 13th-ranked Georgia Gwinnett.
Comments