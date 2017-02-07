USC Beaufort

February 7, 2017 9:32 AM

USCB pitcher nabs league’s first weekly honors in softball

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

USC Beaufort's Abby Pac has been honored as the season's first softball Pitcher of the Week by the Sun Conference, following her Opening Day two-hitter for the Sand Sharks against Montreat.

Pac kept Montreat hitless until the fifth inning of USCB's 8-0 romp, retiring 11 consecutive batters at one stage. The sophomore issued just two walks and struck five, moving past the 100-strikeout mark for her career.

The Sand Sharks (2-0) return to the field Friday for a doubleheader at 13th-ranked Georgia Gwinnett.

USC Beaufort

