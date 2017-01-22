Trio of USCB women set new school marks in season’s 1st outing

Katelyn Shindler cleared 2.75 meters on the way to a fourth-place finish in the pole vault, heading a trio of women to put their names into the USC Beaufort record book in their first competition of the spring at the Embry-Riddle Challenge in Florida.
Shindler's vault of 9 feet, 1/4 inch made her the first USCB woman to exceed the 9-foot threshold in the event. Taylor Superior also set a new standard of 10.24 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles, while Shea Williams went 10.58 meters (34 feet, 8 1/2 inches) in the triple jump.
Superior and Williams each finished sixth in their events.
Eleven Sand Sharks in all competed in Daytona Beach, with Superior also finishing second in the high jump with a clearance of 1.52 meters (4-11 3/4). Teammate Lauren Tregoning placed fourth in the event.
Faith Calloway was third in the women's 60-meter dash (7.86 seconds) and fourth in the 200 (26.29). Kyle Hamm was fourth in the men's 60-meter hurdles, clocking 9.46 seconds.
