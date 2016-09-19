USCB runner earns Sun Conference weekly honors for 2nd time

USC Beaufort runner Betsy Douglas, who owns two victories in two cross country races this season, also has her second Runner of the Week designation from the Sun Conference.
Douglas earned top honors for the second time in three weeks following Saturday’s victory in the lower division of the Winthrop Adidas Invitational in Rock Hill. Her 5K time of 18 minutes, 30 seconds not only beat all 92 challengers, but the times of all 43 entrants in the Division I competition.
Douglas’ time was the ninth-fastest in USCB history, giving the senior six of the top nine 5K times in Sand Sharks annals.
The Sand Sharks will return to racing Oct. 1 at the Run Forrest Run 5K, part of the Beaufort Shrimp Festival festivities.
