USCB’s Hayley Pina sets school mark in soccer win over Middle Georgia

Hayley Pina because USC Beaufort’s all-time points leader with two goals in a two-minute span of the first half, propelling the Sand Sharks to a 4-2 women’s soccer victory at Middle Georgia.
Pina gave the Sand Sharks a 1-0 lead with a diving header off Brooke Newman’s corner kick in the 12th minute. Just 90 seconds later, she doubled USCB’s advantage by finishing off an assist from Poppy Miller for her second goal.
The junior from Culver City, Calif., broke a tie with Alexa Muffley atop the USCB’s career points list to stand alone with 40. Pina’s 15 career goals also move her within one of Muffley’s school record.
“The team played extremely well and followed the game plan tonight,” USCB coach Ed Heberling said. “Hayley’s diving header was the catalyst for our team and gave us confidence, and her second goal gave us a little breathing room until halftime.”
Taylor Superior, who spent the season’s first five games as USCB’s emergency goalkeeper, returned to the midfield Saturday and put herself in the scoring column with a goal in the 62nd minute that pushed the lead to 3-0.
Superior also assisted on Caroline Bowman’s goal in the 79th minute, after Middle Georgia had cut the score to 3-1.
Freshman Moa Johansson made her college debut in goal, stopping five shots for the Sand Sharks. USCB held a 17-7 edge in shots on goal.
