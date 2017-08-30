Zion Williamson ‘totally different’ as colleges line up to make their pitch

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson of Spartanburg Day recently returned from a vacation to Aruba with his family.
That’s going to be the last bit of peace and quiet for him for a few months because his recruiting is about to heat back up.
The next full recruiting period begins Sept. 9, Williamson will be right in the middle of that storm as arguably the top prospect in the 2018 class. According to Williamson’s step-dad, every program in the country (big and small) is being considered, and the process of deciding on official visits has begun.
“Just sat down [Monday] to talk about it and we haven’t pinpointed anything as of this minute,” Lee Anderson said. “Some coaches were calling to get some dates in. By Wednesday or Thursday we should have some idea what’s going to happen first. Zion just told me, ‘Dad, I’m just looking for the best fit for me.’ He doesn’t care about where all the five-star players are going. All Zion wants to find is the best fit where he can go in and do what he has to do.”
A key step in deciding on the schools to visit is determining which schools offer the playing style that fits Williamson’s multiple skill set.
“I think he can fit almost any style but he wants to be happy, let his hair down and play ball,” Anderson said. “He doesn’t want to be in a half-court set that’s going to hold him down. Right now, is there a clear cut number one? I really don’t think so. People talk about Kentucky and Kansas. All those are blue bloods, and they’re good, and people would expect the top players to visit those schools or be interested in those schools, but Zion is totally different.
“He’s so down to Earth. Even the smallest schools, if they are recruiting him, Zion will sit down and hear what they have to say. I read the material all the time and I say, ‘Wow, these people are supposed to be the experts and they don’t have a clue.’ I think he’s going to shock some folks when all that comes out.”
Anderson said USC and Clemson continue to work Williamson very hard and are making a push for visits.
“We respect the state and South Carolina and Clemson are in pretty good shape,” he said. “They have not been ruled out of the equation. They will be schools that he would actually sit down with an attentive ear and listen to. I’m sure of that.”
Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Clemson and USC are among the schools, Anderson said, which have been in touch regarding in home visits after Sept. 9.
