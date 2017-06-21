South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin speaks in Sumter ahead of a Gamecock Club meeting on May 24. dcloninger@thestate.com
Men's Basketball

June 21, 2017 3:46 PM

USC confirms two departures from men’s basketball team

By David Cloninger

dcloninger@thestate.com

South Carolina rising senior Ran Tut will not return to the Gamecocks in 2017-18, coach Frank Martin announced on Wednesday.

The departure of Tut isn’t surprising after the 6-foot-9 Australia native didn’t play in the Gamecocks’ final eight games and in only one of their final 15.

Tut averaged 5.1 minutes in 12 games for the season, with 1.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

Martin also confirmed the departure of Seede Keita, who had previously announced plans to transfer to St. John’s.

Martin announced the news while confirming his six-man recruiting class of David Beatty, Frank Booker, Jason Cudd, Ibrahim Doumbia, Felipe Haase and Justin Minaya.

USC has one scholarship to give for next season but seems to have its roster set. The Gamecocks will have two scholarships to give for their next class.

2017-18 SOUTH CAROLINA ROSTER

Jarrell Holliman, Sr. w/o

Frank Booker, Sr.

Kory Holden, Jr.

Hassani Gravett, Jr.

Chris Silva, Jr.

Rakym Felder, So.

Maik Kotsar, So.

Khadim Gueye, So.

Tommy Corchiani, So., w/o

Evan Hinson, So., w/o

Christian Schmitt, So., w/o

Jason Cudd, Fr.

Ibrahim Doumbia, Fr.

Felipe Haase, Fr.

David Beatty, Fr.

Justin Minaya, Fr.

w/o Walk-on, doesn’t count toward 13-man scholarship limit

