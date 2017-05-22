Mic Smith AP
Mic Smith AP

Men's Basketball

May 22, 2017 10:04 AM

ESPN: Gamecocks basketball a finalist for top transfer

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

South Carolina has been in the mix for dynamic UNC-Wilmington transfer C.J. Bryce, as the Charlotte product searches for a high-major conference landing spot. After what he told ESPN this weekend, it seems the Gamecocks are really in the mix.

Frank Martin and his staff would still have to overcome the fact Bryce was was a top player on the back-to-back NCAA tournament teams that propelled Kevin Keatts from UNCW to N.C. State this offseason.

Bryce averaged 17.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and three assists a game in 34.3 minutes for the 29-6 Seahawks.

South Carolina is currently one over the scholarship limit assuming all four signees and verbal commit Justin Minaya arrives. That Gamecocks are also in the final four of grad transfer Mark Alstork, who is set to decide Wednesday.

