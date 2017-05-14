Mark Alstork gets up-close look at Frank Martin, USC with decision around corner

Wright State grad transfer Mark Alstork wrapped up his official visit to South Carolina on Sunday and headed home to Dayton, Ohio.

That was his fourth official visit. He’s also been to Georgetown, Pitt and Illinois. He will take his final official visit starting Monday at LSU and will announce his decision on May 20.

The 6-foot-5 Alstork has been directly recruited to USC by head coach Frank Martin and he said the weekend allowed him to see more of Martin up close and learn more about him and his program.

“I was very impressed with the overall structure of how the visit was set up,” Alstork said. “They didn’t cram a lot on me and took me through what I needed to know. He didn’t make me feel nervous or make me feel weird about anything. They just let me be myself and allowed me to get a very good viewpoint of who they are as people which is very important leading into my decision.”

The Gamecocks have a need at big guard with the graduation of SEC Player of the Year Sindarius Thornwell and Alstork said Martin explained to him how he could possibly slide right into the lineup and contribute right way.

“He said I have a lot of similarities to Thornwell,” Alstork said. “I can play inside, outside, handle the ball a little better, play through ball screens, play through down screens. He felt like me be the person I am, a three-baller, I would come in and be a perfect fit for the offense.”

As for what stood out the most to him about the USC visit, it wasn’t the arena or the practice facility, the locker room or the weight room. It was Martin’s approach to him throughout the weekend.

“Coach Martin’s demeanor,” he said. “He told me about the basketball stuff and then he didn’t pressure it or force it. He told me what he had to tell me and answered my questions and then he’d go about being who he is again.”

Alstork said all of the schools are still in contention. He plans to notify the school of his choice on May 19 or the morning of the 20th before he goes public with his decision.