5 things we learned: Thornwell, Dozier at NBA Draft Combine

What we learned from South Carolina guards Sindarius Thornwell and P.J. Dozier last week at the 2017 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. The draft is June 22.

1. The Final Four effect

South Carolina’s historic season raised the profile of the Gamecocks and their two pro hopefuls. Thornwell believes USC’s finish and his role in it raised him from a could-be NBA player to a sure-fire draft pick.

2. Dozier explains decision

The Columbia native left USC after his sophomore season to test the NBA waters and quickly decided to sign with an agent and stay in the draft. The decision boiled down to him wanting to be fully committed to the process, Dozier said, and there were no regrets as the week wrapped up.

3. First interviews in the books

The combine is the first chance for players to learn which teams might be interested in drafting them. Thornwell interviewed with 14 teams, while Dozier met with at least 10. Now they’ll spend the next few weeks in private workouts with teams. Dozier had a workout lined up with Chicago. Thornwell knew of one workout set with Portland.

4. Trying to raise their stock

The two Gamecocks were among the 38 of the invited 67 players who took part in all the drills and a pair of five-on-five games. Neither tested off the charts, and both had one good and one so-so game. Dozier did turn some heads with his 39-inch vertical and a slam dunk Friday that was No. 4 on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays.

5. Defense and versatility

Dozier and Thornwell both believe their defense-first experience under Frank Martin will serve them well in the pros. And they’re both pitching to NBA teams their abilities to play and defend all three guard positions. Dozier still considers himself a point guard first, while Thornwell is a two-guard. They’re both trying to improve on the same thing: perimeter shooting.