Men's Basketball

April 29, 2017 7:03 AM

Sindarius Thornwell secures invite to NBA Combine

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina’s Sindarius Thornwell is one step closer to fulfilling his NBA dream.

Thornwell on Friday night reported via social media an invite to this year’s NBA Draft Combine, held May 9-14 in Chicago. The NBA Draft in June 22.

Thornwell averaged 21.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals for a Gamecocks team that went 26-11 and made the first Final Four in program history. He became the first South Carolina player to claim the conference’s top individual honor.

In the NCAA Tournament, he averaged 23.6 points a game.

USC teammate and early draft entrant P.J. Dozier is expected to receive a Combine invite as well. An official list is expected to be released next week.

 

Time to secure the bag

A post shared by sindarius (@s_thornwell0) on

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

USC's Frank Martin touches on tournament run and recruitment in Spartanburg

USC's Frank Martin touches on tournament run and recruitment in Spartanburg 7:51

USC's Frank Martin touches on tournament run and recruitment in Spartanburg
Frank Martin on South Carolina basketball Leaders emerging next year 2:45

Frank Martin on South Carolina basketball Leaders emerging next year
Why Frank Martin says he won't leave South Carolina 3:07

Why Frank Martin says he won't leave South Carolina

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos