Looking back: Gamecocks NBA Draft history

South Carolina’s Sindarius Thornwell and P.J. Dozier are entering this year’s NBA Draft. Both are projected to be first- or second-round picks.
Here’s a look at former Gamecocks who have been picked in the first and second rounds of the NBA Draft, ranked by highest pick:
Player
Round
Pick
Team
Year
Tom Riker
1st
8
New York Knicks
1972
Gary Gregor
1st
8
Phoenix Suns
1968
Kevin Joyce
1st
11
Golden State Warriors
1973
Brian Winters
1st
12
L.A. Lakers
1974
Skip Harlicka
1st
13
St. Louis Hawks
1968
John Roche
1st
14
Phoenix Suns
1971
Tom Boswell
1st
17
Boston Celtics
1975
Renaldo Balkman
1st
20
New York Knicks
2006
Alex English
2nd
23
Milwaukee Bucks
1976
Mike Brittain
2nd
29
San Antonio Spurs
1985
Jamie Watson
2nd
47
Utah Jazz
1994
Ryan Stack
2nd
48
Cleveland Cavs
1998
