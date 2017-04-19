Men's Basketball

Looking back: Gamecocks NBA Draft history

From staff reports

South Carolina’s Sindarius Thornwell and P.J. Dozier are entering this year’s NBA Draft. Both are projected to be first- or second-round picks.

Here’s a look at former Gamecocks who have been picked in the first and second rounds of the NBA Draft, ranked by highest pick:

Player

Round

Pick

Team

Year

Tom Riker

1st

8

New York Knicks

1972

Gary Gregor

1st

8

Phoenix Suns

1968

Kevin Joyce

1st

11

Golden State Warriors

1973

Brian Winters

1st

12

L.A. Lakers

1974

Skip Harlicka

1st

13

St. Louis Hawks

1968

John Roche

1st

14

Phoenix Suns

1971

Tom Boswell

1st

17

Boston Celtics

1975

Renaldo Balkman

1st

20

New York Knicks

2006

Alex English

2nd

23

Milwaukee Bucks

1976

Mike Brittain

2nd

29

San Antonio Spurs

1985

Jamie Watson

2nd

47

Utah Jazz

1994

Ryan Stack

2nd

48

Cleveland Cavs

1998

