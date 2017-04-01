Photos: Gamecocks fall to Gonzaga in Final Four

South Carolina's locker room after being defeated by Gonzaga in the Final Four. The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
PJ Dozier makes one last attempt to score in the Final Four as Gonzaga celebrates their victory in the last second of the game. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski reacts after a dunk in the Final Four. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
Sindarius Thornwell and Hassani Gravett hug after being defeated by Gonzaga in the Final Four. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
South Carolina's locker room after losing their season came to an end in the Final Four. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
Hassani Gravett and Mike Kostar are interviewed in the South Carolina locker room after the Gamecocks were defeated by Gonzaga in the Final Four. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
Frank Martin walks off the court as the Gamecocks trail Gonzaga in the Final Four.
Matt Walsh
PJ Dozier walks off the court after South Carolina was defeated by Gonzaga in the Final Four. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
The Gamecocks locker room after being defeated by Gonzaga in the Final Four. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
Frank Martin walks off of the court after being defeated by Gonzaga in the Final Four. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
South Carolina's bench reacts to a call in the Final Four. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
The Gamecocks warm up for the Final Four.
Matt Walsh
The University of South Carolina took on Gonzaga in the Final Four round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday, April 1, 2017. This was the first time South Carolina's basketball team played in the Final Four in program history.
Matt Walsh
Chris Silva dunks on Gonzaga during the first half of the Final Four.
Matt Walsh
Maik Kotsar tries to make a shot in the Final Four.
Matt Walsh
Chris Silva tries to drive on Gonzaga during the Final Four.
Matt Walsh
Sindarius Thornwell gets back to the defensive zone after making a three poin show in the Final Four.
Matt Walsh
sindarius thornwell drives on Gonzaga in the Final Four.
Matt Walsh
Hassani Gravett is blocked by Gonzaga during the first half in the Final Four.
Matt Walsh
Hassani Gravett is blocked by Gonzaga during the first half in the Final Four.
Matt Walsh
Maik Kotsar tries to drive in the Final Four.
Matt Walsh
Gonzaga's Johnathan Williams shoots over Sindarius Thornwell in the Final Four. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
in the Final Four. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
PJ Dozier tries to shoot on Gonzaga in the Final Four. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
Johnathan Williams takes on Sindarius Thornwell in the Final Four. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
Chris Silva drives on Gonzaga's Zach Collins in the Final Four. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
PJ Dozier tries to get past Przemek Karnowski in the Final Four. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski dunks on Sindarius Thornwell and Chris Silva in the Final Four. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
Gonzaga's bench reacts in the second half of the Final Four. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
Frank Martin reacts to a play in the Final Four. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
Matt Walsh
Matt Walsh
PJ Dozier fights for a ball in the Final Four. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
The Gamecocks warm up for the Final Four.
Matt Walsh
Matt Walsh
Matt Walsh
Matt Walsh
Matt Walsh
Matt Walsh
Frank Martin watches as his team takes the court in the Final Four. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
Frank Martin and Mark Few greet each other in the Final Four. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
PJ Dozier looks to pass in the Final Four. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
Sindarius Thornwell handles the ball during the Final Four. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
Pj Dozier in the huddle during the Final Four. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
Frank Martin during the Final Four. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
PJ Dozier celebrates a play in the Final Four. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
Sindarius Thornwell looks to make a play in the Final Four. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
Frank Martin in the Final Four. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
Chris Silva looks to pass in the Final Four. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
Chris Silva looks to the net against Gonzaga in the Final Four. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
Dwaune Notice looks to shoot on Gonzaga in the Final Four. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
Przemek Karnowski looks to pass in the Final Four. South Carolina fell to Gonzaga 73-77.
Matt Walsh
Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski (24) hugs teammate Gonzaga forward Zach Collins (32) as the game ends and the Bulldogs beat South Carolina 77-73 Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four semifinal game in Glendale, Az. in the University of Phoenix Stadium. The Bulldogs will head to the National Championship game on Monday night.
Chuck Liddy
Gonzaga forward Zach Collins (32) shoots a second half shot over Gamecock defenders forward Chris Silva (30) and guard Sindarius Thornwell (0)Gonzaga beat South Carolina 77-73 Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four semifinal game in Glendale, Az. in the University of Phoenix Stadium. The Bulldogs will head to the National Championship game on Monday night.
Chuck Liddy
South Carolina students from left, Sidney Hartmann, Courtney White and Bailey Yerby react to South Carolinas 77-73 loss to Gonzaga in the NCAA semifinal on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Robert Willett
Robert Willett
South Carolina's Rakym Felder (4) can't make the shot as Gonzaga's Zach Collins (32) defends late in the second half during South Carolina loss to Gonzaga in NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship national semifinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ, Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) is surrounded by Bulldog defenders in the second half of play. Gonzaga beat South Carolina 77-73 Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four semifinal game in Glendale, Az. in the University of Phoenix Stadium. The Bulldogs will head to the National Championship game on Monday night.
Chuck Liddy
Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski (24) and South Carolina forward Chris Silva (30) battle for a first half rebound Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four semifinal game in Glendale, Az. in the University of Phoenix Stadium.
Chuck Liddy
Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski (24) is defended by South Carolina forward Chris Silva (30) and teammate guard Justin McKie (20) in the first half of play Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four semifinal game in Glendale, Az. in the University of Phoenix Stadium.
Chuck Liddy
Gonzaga forward Zach Collins (32) brabs a loose ball from South Carolina guard Hassani Gravett (2) in the first half of play Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four semifinal game in Glendale, Az. in the University of Phoenix Stadium.
Chuck Liddy
Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski (24) and South Carolina forward Chris Silva (30) fight for a loose ball in the first half of play Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four semifinal game in Glendale, Az. in the University of Phoenix Stadium.
Chuck Liddy
South Carolina forward Chris Silva (30) shoots a first half shot over Gonzaga forward Johnathan Williams (3) Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four semifinal game in Glendale, Az. in the University of Phoenix Stadium.
Chuck Liddy
South Carolina head coach Frank Martin sits on a stool as he watches first half action against Gonzaga Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four semifinal game in Glendale, Az. in the University of Phoenix Stadium.
Chuck Liddy
South Carolina head coach Frank Martin screams at his players in the closing minute of the game. Gonzaga beat South Carolina 77-73 Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four semifinal game in Glendale, Az. in the University of Phoenix Stadium. The Bulldogs will head to the National Championship game on Monday night.
Chuck Liddy
Gonzaga forward Zach Collins (32) blocks a shot late in the second half by South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell (0). Gonzaga beat South Carolina 77-73 Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four semifinal game in Glendale, Az. in the University of Phoenix Stadium. The Bulldogs will head to the National Championship game on Monday night.
Chuck Liddy
Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) is feeling it near game's end as the Bulldogs beat South Carolina 77-73 Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four semifinal game in Glendale, Az. in the University of Phoenix Stadium. The Bulldogs will head to the National Championship game on Monday night.
Chuck Liddy
