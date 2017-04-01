Sindarius Thornwell returns for Gamecocks after illness

South Carolina basketball’s Sindarius Thornwell was with the team Friday during Final Four preparations in Phoenix, Ariz.
The Gamecocks’ leading scorer and rebounder was absent from activities Thursday with an illness.
“Headaches, fevers, stuff like that,” he said of what was wrong. “But I’m fine now. I’m good.”
He will practice with the team Friday at University of Phoenix Stadium. Coach Frank Martin debunked the notion that he would limit Thornwell in practice.
“If I were to tell him he can’t practice, he’d probably leave and tell me he’s not playing,” Martin suggested. “He’s wired to compete. He said to me last night [after missing practice], ‘Man, I feel like I’m letting everyone down.’ That’s just who he is. He feels like our guys practiced and he was not there to help them. He’s in good spirits.”
