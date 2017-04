Gonzaga fan Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who represents eastern Washington in Congress, waged a bet with SC Rep. Joe Wilson, a USC Gamecocks fan, over who will win the men's basketball Final Four game. Rodgers said if the Gamecocks win, she'll fork over a bottle of wine made in Washington. If Gonazaga wins, Wilson will have to give up a jar of Shealy's mustard BBQ sauce.