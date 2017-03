More Videos

2:02 Frank Martin, USC 'enjoying every single minute of this ride'

1:22 Sindarius Thornwell's high school coach remembers his first practice

1:17 Sindarius Thornwell was a football player in high school until....

1:07 Maik Kotsar describes one of his big baskets in win over Florida

2:26 Welcome home: South Carolina basketball players address fans

3:14 Frank Martin tries to convince USC President Pastides to cancel class

0:59 USC's Greatest Fans: Gamecock Jesus

1:05 USC AD Ray Tanner talks with crowd at team arrival

2:14 Gamecocks celebrated at home after NCAA win over Florida

2:25 South Carolina basketball celebrates with fans in Columbia

0:33 Cancel classes! South Carolina fans get fired up at welcome-back event

0:21 USC fans chant 'We want Zion!' at team arrival celebration