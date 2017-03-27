Photos: Huge crowd welcomes back Final Four-bound Gamecocks

USC's PJ Dozier demands that the crowd throw up four fingers to signify their Final Four spot in the NCAA tournament after their win over Florida.
Gamecocks fans celebrate the men's basketball team's big NCAA tournament win over Florida.
USC's Sindarius Thornwell speaks to the crowd during the Gamecocks return celebration after their NCAA win over Florida.
USC players and athletic director Ray Tanner congratulate head coach Frank Martin after their return from their big NCAA win over Florida.
USC's Duane Notice laughs with teammate Rakym Felder while speaking to the crowd during the Gamecocks return celebration after their NCAA win over Florida.
USC's PJ Dozier takes selfies with crowd during the Gamecocks return celebration held after their NCAA win over Florida.
USC's Justin McKie speaks to the crowd during the Gamecocks return celebration after their NCAA win over Florida.
USC's PJ Dozier speaks to the crowd during the Gamecocks return celebration after their NCAA win over Florida.
USC president Harris Pastides fires up the crowd before the homecoming of the Gamecocks basketball team after their big NCAA win over Florida.
USC president Harris Pastides fires up the crowd before the homecoming of the Gamecocks basketball team after their big NCAA win over Florida.
