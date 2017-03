More Videos

0:33 Cancel classes! South Carolina fans get fired up at welcome-back event

1:23 Final Four appearance proves South Carolina isn't a 'one-man team,' coach Martin says

0:34 At a loss for words, Frank Martin tries to describe 'surreal' experience of making first Final Four

0:49 Thornwell describes the Gamecocks overcoming halftime deficit to beat Florida

1:20 Dozier, Thornwell talk South Carolina's mentality: 'Why not go win it all?'

1:39 Frank Martin shares emotional story about his mother's sacrifice, and how she inspires him every day

0:31 South Carolina basketball seniors celebrate with NCAA regional trophy

0:51 Students overtake car after South Carolina basketball advances to the final four

0:56 Crazy scenes from Five Points: South Carolina basketball advances to Final Four

0:48 Gamecocks celebrate win over Florida

1:04 Final four! More from the celebration in New York

0:36 Final Four! The Gamecocks celebrate