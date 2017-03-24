Men's Basketball

March 24, 2017 5:09 PM

Sweet 16 updates: South Carolina vs. Baylor

The South Carolina men’s basketball team (24-10) faces Baylor (27-7) in the NCAA Tournament at 7:29 p.m. Friday inside Madison Square Garden in New York. The game is on TBS.

