Sweet 16 updates: South Carolina vs. Baylor

The South Carolina men’s basketball team (24-10) faces Baylor (27-7) in the NCAA Tournament at 7:29 p.m. Friday inside Madison Square Garden in New York. The game is on TBS.
March 24, 2017 5:09 PM
The South Carolina men’s basketball team (24-10) faces Baylor (27-7) in the NCAA Tournament at 7:29 p.m. Friday inside Madison Square Garden in New York. The game is on TBS.
Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:
These are Top 25 scores. Click or tap here for all men's basketball scores, stats, standings and other information.
These are Top 25 scores. Click or tap here for all women's basketball scores, stats, standings and other information.
Comments