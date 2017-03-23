Madison Square Garden the hottest Sweet 16 ticket

The East Region of the NCAA Tournament has created the highest demand for secondary-market Sweet 16 tickets. It also happens to be the most expensive.
The games are at Madison Square Garden in New York City, so it’s no surprise.
Tickets for the Wisconsin-Florida and Baylor-South Carolina games had a median price of $314, with a low of $159 and a high of $2,600, according to information provided by StubHub.
Prices for the Elite Eight will likely drop with Duke and Villanova out of the bracket, but a big sell-off is not expected because the game is at the Garden.
The best bargain? The South Region. It features North Carolina, Kentucky, UCLA and Butler, but the median price is $188, with a low of $100.
The Midwest Region had a median price of $288, with 46 percent of the sales going to fans in Kansas. That’s no surprise with the Kansas Jayhawks playing at the Sprint Center.
Tickets at the West Region in San Jose had a median price of $195. Sales in California made up 83 percent of the purchases, even though the region does not have any teams from the state.
Arizona has had the most sales for the Final Four at 40 percent, which makes sense since it’s being played in Glendale.
