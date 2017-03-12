USC vs. Marquette, NCAA tournament: Tickets, how to watch

South Carolina and its fans have the luxury of an NCAA Tournament game in Greenville, but it comes with a late start.
Who: No. 7 South Carolina (22-10) vs. No. 10 Marquette (19-12)
When: Friday, time approximately 9:45 p.m. – or 25 minutes after Duke-Troy ends
Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville
TV: TBS (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber and Lewis Johnson on the call)
Next: Sunday’s second round tip times will be released after the conclusion of play on Friday.
Tickets: Through Ticketmaster here, or see below for USC-specific links
Log in to Account Manager to request @GamecockMBB NCAA Tournament tickets online: https://t.co/bNpTQsRV21— Gamecock Athletics (@GamecocksOnline) March 12, 2017
NCAA TOURNAMENT TIP TIMES ATTACHED FOR FRIDAY pic.twitter.com/xjb3yeTg6s— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 13, 2017
NCAA TOURNAMENT TIP TIMES ATTACHED FOR THURSDAY pic.twitter.com/kgTHq5hR5V— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 13, 2017
