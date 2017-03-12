Men's Basketball

March 12, 2017 9:13 PM

USC vs. Marquette, NCAA tournament: Tickets, how to watch

From staff reports

South Carolina and its fans have the luxury of an NCAA Tournament game in Greenville, but it comes with a late start.

Who: No. 7 South Carolina (22-10) vs. No. 10 Marquette (19-12)

When: Friday, time approximately 9:45 p.m. – or 25 minutes after Duke-Troy ends

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville

TV: TBS (Brian Anderson, Chris Webber and Lewis Johnson on the call)

Next: Sunday’s second round tip times will be released after the conclusion of play on Friday.

Tickets: Through Ticketmaster here, or see below for USC-specific links

Related content

Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

For USC players, Selection Sunday a day of suspense and relief

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos