Final Bracketology projections for USC as Selection Sunday arrives

The big day has arrived.
The Gamecocks are 22-10 after a 12-6 regular season record in the SEC. They’re looking for their first trip to the Big Dance since 2004. This year’s NCAA Selection Show is 5:30 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
USC ranks 43th in RPI, up one from 44 the day before.
The projections
▪ ESPN’s Joe Lunardi dropped the Gamecocks one notch to a No. 8 seed, still in Salt Lake City in the Midwest Region. They would face No. 9 Oklahoma State, with No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 16 South Dakota State in the other matchup.
▪ CBS’s Jerry Palm held South Carolina as a No. 9 seed facing No. 8 Miami in Tulsa. No. 1 Kansas or a to-be-determined No. 16 seed would be waiting for the winner.
▪ USA Today dropped USC from a No. 6 seed to a No. 9 in Sacramento, facing No. 8 Marquette. No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 16 North Dakota is the other game.
▪ FoxSports’ Stewart Mandel now projects the Gamecocks playing in Buffalo as a No. 9 seed against No. 8 Miami. Villanova is No. 1 there, facing a No. 16 seed that would either be NC Central or Mount St. Mary’s.
▪ According to BracketMatrix.com, factoring in 114 bracket projections, South Carolina is an average seed of 8.53, down from 7.66 a day ago.
