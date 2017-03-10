USC continues skid in one-and-done stay at SEC tourney

Alabama forward Braxton Key (25) passes the ball away from South Carolina's Sedee Keita (24) and Sindarius Thornwell (0) during their game Friday in Nashville, Tenn.
Wade Payne
AP
The South Carolina dance team performs during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama at the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 10, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Wade Payne
AP
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Corban Collins (3) celebrates in the closing seconds of a win over the South Carolina Gamecocks during the SEC Conference Tournament at Bridgestone Arena. Alabama won 64-53.
Christopher Hanewinckel
USA TODAY Sports
Christopher Hanewinckel
USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Rakym Felder (4) is tripped by Alabama Crimson Tide guard Avery Johnson Jr. (5) during the first half during the SEC Conference Tournament at Bridgestone Arena.
Christopher Hanewinckel
USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina guard PJ Dozier (15) moves the ball as forward Chris Silva (30) and Alabama guard Dazon Ingram (12) battle behind him during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 10, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Wade Payne
AP
South Carolina Gamecocks Cheerleader performs during the first half of game eight of the SEC Conference Tournament against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bridgestone Arena.
Jim Brown
USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin during the first half of game eight of the SEC Conference Tournament against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bridgestone Arena.
Jim Brown
USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) drives against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half of game eight of the SEC Conference Tournament at Bridgestone Arena.
Jim Brown
USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) goes for the rebound against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Jimmie Taylor (10) during the first half of game eight of the SEC Conference Tournament at Bridgestone Arena.
Jim Brown
USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Maik Kotsar (21) and Alabama Crimson Tide forward Riley Norris (1) battle for a loose ball during the second half during the SEC Conference Tournament at Bridgestone Arena. Alabama won 64-53.
Christopher Hanewinckel
USA TODAY Sports
Alabama forward Braxton Key (25) passes the ball away from South Carolina's Sedee Keita (24) and Sindarius Thornwell (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 10, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Wade Payne
AP
South Carolina guard Duane Notice (10) drives against Alabama guard Dazon Ingram (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 10, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Wade Payne
AP
South Carolina head coach Frank Martin yells at guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama at the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 10, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
Wade Payne
AP
Alabama Crimson Tide forward Riley Norris (1) questions a call during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the SEC Conference Tournament at Bridgestone Arena.
Christopher Hanewinckel
USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) works toward the basket against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Riley Norris (1) during the first half during the SEC Conference Tournament at Bridgestone Arena.
Christopher Hanewinckel
USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) shoots over Alabama Crimson Tide guard Corban Collins (3) during the first half during the SEC Conference Tournament at Bridgestone Arena.
Christopher Hanewinckel
USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide forward Donta Hall (35) grabs a rebound from South Carolina Gamecocks forward Sedee Keita (24) during the first half during the SEC Conference Tournament at Bridgestone Arena.
Christopher Hanewinckel
USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Hassani Gravett (2) shoots over Alabama Crimson Tide forward Donta Hall (35) during the first half during the SEC Conference Tournament at Bridgestone Arena.
Christopher Hanewinckel
USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Sedee Keita (24) shoots the ball during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the SEC Conference Tournament at Bridgestone Arena.
Christopher Hanewinckel
USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide forward Braxton Key (25) passes the ball as he is defended by South Carolina Gamecocks forward Sedee Keita (24) and forward Chris Silva (30) during the first half during the SEC Conference Tournament at Bridgestone Arena.
Christopher Hanewinckel
USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the SEC Conference Tournament at Bridgestone Arena.
Christopher Hanewinckel
USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Maik Kotsar (21) during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the SEC Conference Tournament at Bridgestone Arena.
Christopher Hanewinckel
USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva (30) collides with teammate forward Maik Kotsar (21) on a rebound during the first half during the SEC Conference Tournament at Bridgestone Arena.
Christopher Hanewinckel
USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin reacts after a call during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the SEC Conference Tournament at Bridgestone Arena.
Christopher Hanewinckel
USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva (30) drives to the basket while defended by Alabama Crimson Tide guard Dazon Ingram (12) during the first half during the SEC Conference Tournament at Bridgestone Arena.
Christopher Hanewinckel
USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Duane Notice (10) saves the ball from going out with pressure from Alabama Crimson Tide forward Braxton Key (25) during the first half during the SEC Conference Tournament at Bridgestone Arena.
Christopher Hanewinckel
USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva (30) mishandles a pass during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the SEC Conference Tournament at Bridgestone Arena.
Christopher Hanewinckel
USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Duane Notice (10) drives against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Avery Johnson Jr. (5) during the first half of game eight of the SEC Conference Tournament at Bridgestone Arena.
Jim Brown
USA TODAY Sports
