Sin-sational! Thornwell named SEC Player of the Year

The dream came true.
South Carolina senior Sindarius Thornwell was named SEC Player of the Year on Tuesday, completing a season where he finished second in the league in scoring, sixth in rebounding, third in minutes and first in steals. Thornwell said before the season started that it was a dream of his to be named Player of the Year and the league’s coaches granted his wish.
Thornwell is the first player in USC history to win SEC Player of the Year and the second to win conference player of the year (John Roche won the ACC’s top honor in 1969 and 1970). South Carolina also became the fourth school in SEC history to boast the SEC men’s and women’s players of the year in the same season (USC’s A’ja Wilson won her second straight POY prize last week).
The senior overcame a six-game suspension concluding the non-conference season to lead the Gamecocks in scoring, rebounds, steals and minutes while placing second in assists and blocks. The 6-foot-5 guard was always matched up with the opponent’s best player and was all over the floor for USC, helming every spot but center.
Thornwell was also named first-team All-SEC, becoming just the seventh Gamecock to do it (Devan Downey did it three times, BJ McKie twice) and to the SEC’s all-defensive team. He was a defensive selection for the second straight year.
Thornwell scored 30.2 percent of the Gamecocks’ points in SEC play this season and notched his name in the SEC record book when he attempted 33 free throws in a four-overtime loss to Alabama. He topped the record held by Pete Maravich and is second behind Maravich for made free throws in a game (25).
The senior tied three others for the fourth-highest scoring game in USC history when he poured in 44 points against the Crimson Tide, and his 21 rebounds that night were the most by a USC player since 1993. Thornwell scored at least 15 points with five rebounds and two steals in half his SEC games this season.
The honor concluded a career where Thornwell was named to the all-freshman team and the 2016 all-defensive team. He is a three-time member of the league’s honor roll and is hoping to end his four years at USC with the school’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 2004.
Thornwell was the only Gamecock honored in the all-SEC awards.
The Gamecocks begin the SEC tournament at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday against an opponent to be determined.
First-team All-SEC
KeVaughn Allen, Florida
J.J. Frazier, Georgia
Yante Maten, Georgia
De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky
Malik Monk, Kentucky
Sebastian Saiz, Ole Miss
Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina
Luke Kornet, Vanderbilt
Second-team All-SEC
Moses Kingsley, Arkansas
Kasey Hill, Florida
Bam Adebayo, Kentucky
Antonio Blakeney, LSU
Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi State
Robert Hubbs III, Tennessee
Tyler Davis, Texas A&M
Robert Williams, Texas A&M
All-Freshman Team
Braxton Key, Alabama
Mustapha Heron, Auburn
Bam Adebayo, Kentucky
De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky
Malik Monk, Kentucky
Lamar Peters, Mississippi State
Grant Williams, Tennessee
Robert Williams, Texas A&M
All-Defensive Team
Moses Kingsley, Arkansas
Kasey Hill, Florida
Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina
Robert Williams, Texas A&M
Luke Kornet, Vanderbilt
Coach of the Year: Mike White, Florida
Player of the Year: Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Luke Kornet, Vanderbilt
Freshman of the Year: Malik Monk, Kentucky
Sixth Man of the Year: Canyon Barry, Florida
Defensive Player of the Year: Robert Williams, Texas A&M
TWICE AS NICE
Only four schools in SEC history have had a men’s and women’s player win SEC Player of the Year in the same season.
COACHES’ AWARDS
2005 – LSU (Seimone Augustus, Brandon Bass)
2006 – LSU (Seimone Augustus, Glen Davis)
2010 – Kentucky (Victoria Dunlap, John Wall)
2012 – Kentucky (A’dia Mathies, Anthony Davis)
2017 – South Carolina (A’ja Wilson, Sindarius Thornwell)
ASSOCIATED PRESS AWARDS
2007 – Tennessee (Candace Parker, Chris Lofton)
