Sindarius Thornwell locks down at least one vote for SEC POY

South Carolina Gamecocks wing Sindarius Thornwell will find out Tuesday morning if he is the SEC Player of the Year.
But he now knows he’s got at least one vote.
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes admitted he put Thornwell on his ballot, not totally sure if he was supposed to reveal it. Thornwell tagged the Volunteers for 37 points on 25 shots across two games, both USC wins.
Rick Barnes admits he voted for Sindarius Thornwell for SEC player of the year.— @GrantRamey (@GrantRamey) March 6, 2017
Then turned to @TomSatkowiak and asked, "can I do that?"
Thornwell has averaged 21.2 points (a few thousandths of a point from leading the SEC), 7.3 rebounds (seventh in the league), 2.9 assists and 2.2 steals (best in the league).
His top competition is Kentucky’s Malik Monk (21.2 points per game, 40.9 percent 3-point shooting) and Georgia’s J.J. Frazier (18.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists).
Coaches cannot vote for their own players. The All-SEC team and league awards will all be announced Tuesday morning.
