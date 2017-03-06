Bracketology: The latest on where the Gamecocks stand

With the college basketball regular season wrapped up, South Carolina finds itself in an odd position.
The Gamecocks lost to Ole Miss on the road and, bumped up a spot in Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology projections on ESPN.
His Monday update put the Gamecocks back at a 7 seed, shifted to the West Region with a matchup against Marquette in Sacramento. A win would put them against the winner of Oregon-UC Irvine.
What makes USC’s position interesting is it is just about out of chances to bolster the resume without a notable upset. The Gamecocks’ SEC opener is against Alabama, LSU or Mississippi State (none higher than 88 in RPI) and then would, most likely, have to knock off Kentucky (No. 6) to boost their tournament profile. USC lost 85-69 in Lexington, but played close despite P.J. Dozier missing the game.
Marquette was only so-so down the stretch, but had a strong run against Big East powers Creighton, Villanova and Xavier to fortify the resume. They’re the top 3-point shooting team in the country, with a lethal cast of shooters around powerhouse big man Luke Fischer and a lot of depth.
USC ranks 30th in RPI, with five top-50 wins, one against a top-5 opponent. The Gamecocks have four losses outside the top-50, two without Sindarius Thornwell, and one in four overtimes.
The Gamecocks are 22-9, 12-6 in the SEC, and looking for their first trip to the Big Dance since 2004. This year’s NCAA Selection Show is March 12.
Other projections
▪ USA Today bumped the Gamecocks up to a 6 seed, matching them with Wake Forest in Round 1 in Salt Lake City in the West Region. Gonzaga or East Tennessee State would be waiting for the winner.
▪ CBS’s Jerry Palm held the Gamecocks to a No. 8 seed, but moved them to the West Region, facing Southern Cal in an All-USC matchup in Salt Lake City. The winner would draw Gonzaga, barring a historic upset.
▪ FoxSports’ Stewart Mandel had USC as an 8 seed in Tulsa, facing Michigan State for the right to take on Kansas.
