Gamecocks thrash LSU, remain tied for first place

South Carolina has already proven it’s a very good basketball team.
When it can keep its best players on the floor, it’s great.
The No. 19 Gamecocks romped past LSU 88-63 on Wednesday, finishing the first half of SEC play 8-1 and tied for first place with Kentucky. USC (18-4) didn’t get where it was by accident, but was constantly fighting foul trouble.
With Chris Silva and P.J. Dozier able to play full games on Wednesday, the Gamecocks showed exactly how dominating they can be.
USC leaped to an 18-3 lead and was up 18 at halftime. When the Tigers (9-12, 1-8) made a brief run to start the second, the Gamecocks responded with a rally that made the deficit 25 points.
Silva had 16 points and only one foul, while Dozier scored 17 with three personals. Sindarius Thornwell, who also started his program-record 117th game, scored 16 points while Duane Notice had 17.
LSU is going through a lousy year but figured at home, it could perhaps keep the game close. With whistles finally ceasing, there was no chance of that once the Gamecocks started clicking.
USC’s sticky, smothering defense, the best in the SEC, forced 22 turnovers. Leading scorer Antonio Blakeney only had nine points.
USC won its fourth SEC road game of the season, tying last year’s mark, and spurted through a two-game stretch that looked ominous. The Gamecocks played Missouri and LSU, the two worst teams in the league, in back-to-back road games and won both, leaving them a brightly lit path toward the finish.
There are nine games to go but USC gets the next two at home, starting with Georgia on Saturday. They’ll host the game and celebrate Legends Weekend, which will honor USC’s only SEC regular-season champion, among other former stars.
The championship was 20 years ago. With the Gamecocks retaining first place through the first half of the conference schedule, expect more anniversary talk.
