Gamecocks rise in AP Top 25

The South Carolina men rose four spots to No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday after winning two games last week. They have been ranked for seven of the past 10 weeks.
The Gamecocks (17-4, 7-1 SEC) are tied for first place in the SEC with No. 8 Kentucky. USC is at LSU on Wednesday and hosts Georgia on Saturday.
AP TOP 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 29, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Gonzaga (46)
22-0
1594
3
2. Baylor (6)
20-1
1504
5
3. Kansas (9)
19-2
1503
2
4. Villanova (4)
20-2
1479
1
5. Arizona
20-2
1387
7
6. Louisville
18-4
1237
13
7. West Virginia
17-4
1101
18
8. Kentucky
17-4
1083
4
9. Virginia
16-4
1061
12
10. Wisconsin
18-3
1058
15
11. UCLA
19-3
993
8
12. North Carolina
19-4
965
9
13. Oregon
19-3
863
10
14. Cincinnati
19-2
756
19
15. Florida State
18-4
727
6
16. Butler
18-4
717
11
17. Maryland
19-2
518
22
18. St. Mary’s
19-2
409
21
19. South Carolina
17-4
384
23
20. Notre Dame
17-5
363
14
21. Duke
16-5
339
17
22. Creighton
19-3
307
16
23. Purdue
17-5
264
20
24. Florida
16-5
213
25
25. Northwestern
18-4
106
_
Others receiving votes: SMU 69, Xavier 67, Southern Cal 29, Wichita State 8, Akron 5, Middle Tennessee 5, VCU 3, Illinois State 2, New Mexico State 2, Virginia Tech 2, Iowa State 1, Utah 1
CLONINGER’S TOP 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Kansas
3. Villanova
4. Baylor
5. Arizona
6. Louisville
7. Wisconsin
8. North Carolina
9. West Virginia
10. Virginia
11. Kentucky
12. UCLA
13. Butler
14. Oregon
15. Cincinnati
16. Creighton
17. Purdue
18. Florida State
19. South Carolina
20. St. Mary’s
21. Duke
22. Notre Dame
23. Maryland
24. Xavier
25. Florida
