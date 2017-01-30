Men's Basketball

January 30, 2017 12:06 PM

Gamecocks rise in AP Top 25

By David Cloninger

dcloninger@thestate.com

The South Carolina men rose four spots to No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday after winning two games last week. They have been ranked for seven of the past 10 weeks.

The Gamecocks (17-4, 7-1 SEC) are tied for first place in the SEC with No. 8 Kentucky. USC is at LSU on Wednesday and hosts Georgia on Saturday.

AP TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 29, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Gonzaga (46)

22-0

1594

3

2. Baylor (6)

20-1

1504

5

3. Kansas (9)

19-2

1503

2

4. Villanova (4)

20-2

1479

1

5. Arizona

20-2

1387

7

6. Louisville

18-4

1237

13

7. West Virginia

17-4

1101

18

8. Kentucky

17-4

1083

4

9. Virginia

16-4

1061

12

10. Wisconsin

18-3

1058

15

11. UCLA

19-3

993

8

12. North Carolina

19-4

965

9

13. Oregon

19-3

863

10

14. Cincinnati

19-2

756

19

15. Florida State

18-4

727

6

16. Butler

18-4

717

11

17. Maryland

19-2

518

22

18. St. Mary’s

19-2

409

21

19. South Carolina

17-4

384

23

20. Notre Dame

17-5

363

14

21. Duke

16-5

339

17

22. Creighton

19-3

307

16

23. Purdue

17-5

264

20

24. Florida

16-5

213

25

25. Northwestern

18-4

106

_

Others receiving votes: SMU 69, Xavier 67, Southern Cal 29, Wichita State 8, Akron 5, Middle Tennessee 5, VCU 3, Illinois State 2, New Mexico State 2, Virginia Tech 2, Iowa State 1, Utah 1

CLONINGER’S TOP 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Kansas

3. Villanova

4. Baylor

5. Arizona

6. Louisville

7. Wisconsin

8. North Carolina

9. West Virginia

10. Virginia

11. Kentucky

12. UCLA

13. Butler

14. Oregon

15. Cincinnati

16. Creighton

17. Purdue

18. Florida State

19. South Carolina

20. St. Mary’s

21. Duke

22. Notre Dame

23. Maryland

24. Xavier

25. Florida

Related content

Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Frank Martin postgame: Gamecocks respond well coming off a loss

View more video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos