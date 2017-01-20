Hilton Head resident Bobby Cremins tabbed as SEC Basketball Legend

Bobby Cremins, a former South Carolina standout who twice has retired to Hilton Head Island after coaching stints, has been selected as USC’s representative this season on the 2017 SEC Basketball Legends.
Featuring former greats from all 14 SEC member institutions, the legends will be honored at the men’s basketball tournament March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Each will be recognized at halftime of his institution’s first game at the tournament.
Cremins was Carolina’s starting point guard during his playing days, and was captain of the 1969-70 team that went 25-3 and captured the ACC regular-season title with a 14-0 mark in league games.
The New York native was a USC assistant under Frank McGuire following his playing career, before he became a head coach at Georgia Tech, Appalachian State and College of Charleston. He led his teams to 18 post-season appearances, including 11 NCAA Tournament berths.
Joining Cremins in the 2017 Basketball Legends class are George Linn (Alabama), Oliver Miller (Arkansas), Marquis Daniels (Auburn), Matt Bonner (Florida), Jimmy Pitts (Georgia), Keith Bogans (Kentucky), Tasmin Mitchell (LSU), Jason Harrison (Ole Miss), Dontae’ Jones (Mississippi State), Jon Sundvold (Missouri), Ron Slay (Tennessee), Acie Law IV (Texas A&M), Barry Booker (Vanderbilt).
Comments