Photos: South Carolina vs. Florida

USC fans and students congratulate Sindarius Thornwell (0) on his job well done during the Gamecock's SEC game against Florida. Thornwell would end the game with 20 of the Gamecock's 57 points.
USC's Sindarius Thornwell (0) goes up for a bucket through Florida defender John Egbunu (15) during the second half of their SEC game.
USC's Rakym Felder (4) goes up for an uncontested lay-up bucket during the second half of their SEC game against Florida.
USC's PJ Dozier (15) shoots one of his four critical free-throw buckets during the final seconds of the Gamecock's SEC game against Florida.
USC's Rakym Felder (4) shoots an uncontested bucket during the second half of the Gamecock's SEC game against Florida.
Gamecock Head Coach Frank Martin was very vocal during his SEC game against Florida.
USC's PJ Dozier (15) goes up for a bucket over Florida defender Schuyler Rimmer (32) during the second half of their SEC game.
USC's Sindarius Thornwell (0) looks for an open teammate as Florida's Canyon Barry (24) defends during their SEC game.
USC's Chris Silva (30) and Rakym Felder (4) congratulate teammate Sindarius Thornwell (0) on his previous play in which he made a bucket while drawing a foul during the second half of their SEC game against Florida.
Gamecock Head Coach Frank Martin scolds player Chris Silva (30) as he returns to the bench after drawing his 4th foul during the Gamecock's SEC game against Florida.
USC's Sindarius Thornwell (0) goes up for lay-up bucket through Florida defender Keith Stone (25) during their SEC game.
USC's Maik Kotsar (21) drives to the bucket as Florida's Justin Leon (23) and Kevarrius Hayes (13) apply defensive pressure during the second half of their SEC game.
Florida's Canyon Barry (24) prepares to shoot an underhand free-throw bucket after being filed by Gamecock defenders during their SEC match-up.
USC's Sindarius Thornwell (0) prepares to shoot a free-throw bucket after being fouled during his SEC game against Florida.
USC's Rakym Felder (4) makes his way down court as Florida's Kevaughn Allen defends during the second half of their SEC game.
USC's Duane Notice (10) and Sindarius Thornwell (0) work together to secure the ball from Florida's Canyon Barry (24) during the first half of the SEC game.
USC, Florida, and referees talk among themselves after the shot clock experienced a malfunction during the first half of their SEC game.
USC's Rakym Felder (4) shoots a three point bucket during the first half of the Gamecock's game against Florida. Felder put the first points on the board for the Gamecocks with back to back three point buckets.
Gamecock assistant coach Bruce Shingler talks with Chris Silva (30) on the bench after two back to back Silva fouls.
USC players cheer from the bench for their teammates as they play their SEC game against Florida.
Florida's Kasey Hill (0) attempts to calm down his teammate John Egbunu (15) as he disagrees with the referee about a foul penalty called against him.
USC's Duane Notice (10) and Florida's Devin Robinson (0) fight for control of a loose ball during the first half of their SEC game.
USC's Sindarius Thornwell (0) trails Florida's Kevaughn Allen (5) as he defends during the first half of the SEC game.
USC's Sindarius Thornwell (0), Justin McKie (20), PJ Dozier (15), and Duane Notice (10) during the Alma Mater after their SEC win over Florida.
