Gamecocks’ four-week stay in AP Top 25 ends

South Carolina fell out of the Top 25 on Monday after losing to Clemson last week, ending a four-week stay.
The Gamecocks (9-2) have dropped two of their past three games by a combined five points. They went from No. 16 two weeks ago to receiving four votes this week, good for No. 34.
USC returns from the holiday break to host Lander on Tuesday and finishes its nonconference schedule at Memphis on Friday.
AP TOP 25
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Villanova (56)
12-0
1614
1
2. UCLA (3)
13-0
1518
2
3. Kansas
11-1
1461
3
4. Baylor (6)
12-0
1458
4
5. Duke
12-1
1375
5
6. Louisville
11-1
1260
10
7. Gonzaga
12-0
1222
7
8. Kentucky
10-2
1171
6
9. North Carolina
11-2
1113
8
10. Creighton
12-0
1049
9
11. West Virginia
11-1
933
11
12. Virginia
10-1
892
12
13. Butler
11-1
837
13
14. Wisconsin
11-2
772
14
15. Purdue
11-2
745
15
16. Indiana
10-2
709
16
17. Xavier
10-2
548
17
18. Arizona
11-2
512
18
19. St. Mary’s (Cal)
10-1
407
19
20. Florida St.
12-1
326
21
21. Oregon
11-2
321
20
22. Southern Cal
13-0
248
23
23. Cincinnati
10-2
207
24
24. Notre Dame
10-2
204
25
25. Florida
9-3
76
_
Others receiving votes: Maryland 40, Virginia Tech 37, Seton Hall 18, Clemson 12, Minnesota 8, Miami 8, Oklahoma St. 7, Northwestern 5, South Carolina 4, UNC Wilmington 3, Arkansas 3, Iowa St. 2.
USC women stay at No. 6
The Gamecocks (10-1) stayed at No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 after beating Savannah State last week. USC remains idle until Sunday, when the Gamecocks start the SEC season by hosting Alabama.
The Gamecocks are attempting to become just the second team in SEC history to win at least four consecutive regular-season championships. Tennessee won seven in a row from 1998-2004.
USC’s only remaining nonconference game is at No. 1 Connecticut on Feb. 13.
AP TOP 25
Record
Pts
Prv
1. UConn (33)
11-0
825
1
2. Notre Dame
11-1
767
2
3. Baylor
11-1
759
3
4. Maryland
12-0
740
4
5. Mississippi St.
13-0
679
5
6. South Carolina
10-1
664
6
7. Florida St.
12-1
629
7
8. Louisville
12-2
593
8
9. Washington
12-1
539
9
10. UCLA
9-2
517
10
11. Miami
11-1
473
11
12. West Virginia
12-0
451
13
13. Stanford
9-2
408
14
14. Ohio St.
10-4
400
12
15. Duke
11-1
310
17
16. Texas
6-4
272
16
17. Kentucky
9-3
251
18
18. Arizona St.
9-2
247
21
19. Virginia Tech
12-0
227
23
20. Colorado
10-1
188
15
21. California
12-0
159
—
22. Oregon St.
10-1
147
25
23. South Florida
10-1
117
21
24. Oklahoma
9-3
112
20
25. Syracuse
9-4
76
19
Others receiving votes: DePaul 60, Kansas St 22, Oregon 18, Southern Cal 17, Gonzaga 12, Tennessee 11, Oklahoma St. 8, Texas A&M 7, Utah 4, Northwestern 4, Mississippi 3, Vanderbilt 2, Marquette 2, Boise St. 1, Clemson 1, Georgetown 1, Green Bay 1, Michigan 1.
