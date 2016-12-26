Men's Basketball

December 26, 2016 11:14 PM

Gamecocks’ four-week stay in AP Top 25 ends

By David Cloninger

South Carolina fell out of the Top 25 on Monday after losing to Clemson last week, ending a four-week stay.

The Gamecocks (9-2) have dropped two of their past three games by a combined five points. They went from No. 16 two weeks ago to receiving four votes this week, good for No. 34.

USC returns from the holiday break to host Lander on Tuesday and finishes its nonconference schedule at Memphis on Friday.

AP TOP 25

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Villanova (56)

12-0

1614

1

2. UCLA (3)

13-0

1518

2

3. Kansas

11-1

1461

3

4. Baylor (6)

12-0

1458

4

5. Duke

12-1

1375

5

6. Louisville

11-1

1260

10

7. Gonzaga

12-0

1222

7

8. Kentucky

10-2

1171

6

9. North Carolina

11-2

1113

8

10. Creighton

12-0

1049

9

11. West Virginia

11-1

933

11

12. Virginia

10-1

892

12

13. Butler

11-1

837

13

14. Wisconsin

11-2

772

14

15. Purdue

11-2

745

15

16. Indiana

10-2

709

16

17. Xavier

10-2

548

17

18. Arizona

11-2

512

18

19. St. Mary’s (Cal)

10-1

407

19

20. Florida St.

12-1

326

21

21. Oregon

11-2

321

20

22. Southern Cal

13-0

248

23

23. Cincinnati

10-2

207

24

24. Notre Dame

10-2

204

25

25. Florida

9-3

76

_

Others receiving votes: Maryland 40, Virginia Tech 37, Seton Hall 18, Clemson 12, Minnesota 8, Miami 8, Oklahoma St. 7, Northwestern 5, South Carolina 4, UNC Wilmington 3, Arkansas 3, Iowa St. 2.

USC women stay at No. 6

The Gamecocks (10-1) stayed at No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 after beating Savannah State last week. USC remains idle until Sunday, when the Gamecocks start the SEC season by hosting Alabama.

The Gamecocks are attempting to become just the second team in SEC history to win at least four consecutive regular-season championships. Tennessee won seven in a row from 1998-2004.

USC’s only remaining nonconference game is at No. 1 Connecticut on Feb. 13.

AP TOP 25

Record

Pts

Prv

1. UConn (33)

11-0

825

1

2. Notre Dame

11-1

767

2

3. Baylor

11-1

759

3

4. Maryland

12-0

740

4

5. Mississippi St.

13-0

679

5

6. South Carolina

10-1

664

6

7. Florida St.

12-1

629

7

8. Louisville

12-2

593

8

9. Washington

12-1

539

9

10. UCLA

9-2

517

10

11. Miami

11-1

473

11

12. West Virginia

12-0

451

13

13. Stanford

9-2

408

14

14. Ohio St.

10-4

400

12

15. Duke

11-1

310

17

16. Texas

6-4

272

16

17. Kentucky

9-3

251

18

18. Arizona St.

9-2

247

21

19. Virginia Tech

12-0

227

23

20. Colorado

10-1

188

15

21. California

12-0

159

22. Oregon St.

10-1

147

25

23. South Florida

10-1

117

21

24. Oklahoma

9-3

112

20

25. Syracuse

9-4

76

19

Others receiving votes: DePaul 60, Kansas St 22, Oregon 18, Southern Cal 17, Gonzaga 12, Tennessee 11, Oklahoma St. 8, Texas A&M 7, Utah 4, Northwestern 4, Mississippi 3, Vanderbilt 2, Marquette 2, Boise St. 1, Clemson 1, Georgetown 1, Green Bay 1, Michigan 1.

