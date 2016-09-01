Football

September 1, 2016 11:02 PM

South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt: Gameday updates from Nashville

From staff reports

The South Carolina football team opens the 2016 season against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn., at 8 p.m. Thursday. The game is on ESPN.

Live Blog Gameday: USC vs. Vanderbilt 2016
Muschamp 'would be extremely disappointed' if player didn't stand for anthem

