Where to watch your college football team in Beaufort County

The 2016 college football season is here.
So, here’s a list — drawn from local alumni chapters — of some of the places to spend your Saturdays this fall.
Atlantic Coast Conference
Clemson (away games only)
▪ Bluffton: Cheap Seats 2
▪ Hilton Head: Cheap Seats Tavern
▪ Information: beaufortcountyclub@alumni.clemson.edu
Pittsburgh
▪ Hilton Head: Hinchey’s Chicago Bar and Grill
▪ Information: Ron Dodson, 843-422-5007
Big Ten Conference
Michigan
▪ Hilton Head: Mellow Mushroom
▪ Bluffton: Mellow Mushroom
▪ Information: uofmhhipres@gmail.com
Michigan State
▪ Hilton Head: Callahan’s Sports Bar
▪ Information: Larry Cygan, 843-422-5492
Ohio State
▪ Hilton Head: Mangiamo’s Hilton Head Pizza Company
▪ Information: 843-624-2444
Penn State
▪ Bluffton: Okatie Ale House
▪ Information: Katie Jones, rsj3216@aol.com
Big 12 Conference
Kansas
▪ Hilton Head: Frosty Frog Cafe
▪ Information: Jann Denoncourt, janndenoncourt@usa.net
West Virginia
▪ Hilton Head: Callahan’s Sports Bar
▪ Information: Jack Marshall, 843-290-7003
Independents
Notre Dame
▪ Hilton Head: Hinchey’s Chicago Bar and Grill
▪ Information: Brian O’Neill, 843-705-7157, bconeill1@hotmail.com
Southeastern Conference
Missouri (Sept. 17, Oct. 29 and Nov. 12, only)
▪ Bluffton: The Brick Chicken
▪ Information: Roger Clark, rclark1@hargray.com
South Carolina
▪ Beaufort: Fat Patties
▪ Information: Stephanie Greene, sgreene812@gmail.com
Extra points
Some teams may not have an alumni chapter in the area, but that doesn’t stop fans from finding a watering hole.
Here are more places folks like to hang out.
Clemson
▪ Bluffton: The Brick Chicken; Captain Woody’s Seafood Bar.
▪ Hilton Head: Jump and Phil’s
Ohio State
▪ Bluffton: Cheap Seats 2
Penn State
▪ Hilton Head: Cheap Seats Tavern
South Carolina
▪ Bluffton: The Brick Chicken
