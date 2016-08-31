Football

August 31, 2016

Where to watch your college football team in Beaufort County

By Wade Livingston

wlivingston@islandpacket.com

The 2016 college football season is here.

So, here’s a list — drawn from local alumni chapters — of some of the places to spend your Saturdays this fall.

Are you an alumni chapter or fan group and didn’t see your team and watch location on the list? Let us know so we can update it.

Atlantic Coast Conference

Clemson (away games only)

▪  Bluffton: Cheap Seats 2

▪  Hilton Head: Cheap Seats Tavern

▪  Information: beaufortcountyclub@alumni.clemson.edu

Pittsburgh

▪  Hilton Head: Hinchey’s Chicago Bar and Grill

▪  Information: Ron Dodson, 843-422-5007

Big Ten Conference

Michigan

The Big Ten’s (big) college football footprint in Beaufort County

▪  Hilton Head: Mellow Mushroom

▪  Bluffton: Mellow Mushroom

▪  Information: uofmhhipres@gmail.com

Michigan State

▪ Hilton Head: Callahan’s Sports Bar

▪  Information: Larry Cygan, 843-422-5492

Ohio State

▪  Hilton Head: Mangiamo’s Hilton Head Pizza Company

▪  Information: 843-624-2444

Penn State

▪  Bluffton: Okatie Ale House

▪  Information: Katie Jones, rsj3216@aol.com

Big 12 Conference

Kansas

▪  Hilton Head: Frosty Frog Cafe

▪  Information: Jann Denoncourt, janndenoncourt@usa.net

West Virginia

▪  Hilton Head: Callahan’s Sports Bar

▪  Information: Jack Marshall, 843-290-7003

Independents

Notre Dame

▪  Hilton Head: Hinchey’s Chicago Bar and Grill

▪  Information: Brian O’Neill, 843-705-7157, bconeill1@hotmail.com

Southeastern Conference

Missouri (Sept. 17, Oct. 29 and Nov. 12, only)

▪  Bluffton: The Brick Chicken

▪  Information: Roger Clark, rclark1@hargray.com

South Carolina

▪  Beaufort: Fat Patties

▪  Information: Stephanie Greene, sgreene812@gmail.com

Extra points

Some teams may not have an alumni chapter in the area, but that doesn’t stop fans from finding a watering hole.

Here are more places folks like to hang out.

Clemson

▪  Bluffton: The Brick Chicken; Captain Woody’s Seafood Bar.

▪  Hilton Head: Jump and Phil’s

Ohio State

▪  Bluffton: Cheap Seats 2

Penn State

▪  Hilton Head: Cheap Seats Tavern

South Carolina

▪  Bluffton: The Brick Chicken

Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston

Sports Videos