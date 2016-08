911 calls obtained by The (Columbia) State reveal more details about the Dec. 16, 2015, shooting of South Carolina defensive end Shameik Blackshear, a Bluffton High School recruit. Head coach Will Muschamp on Saturday said Blackshear was a victim and will not face any discipline from the university, football team or the police. Muschamp also said Blackshear is progressing well, and the coach remains hopeful that he will make a full recovery.