Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse.

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse.

Accident on 278 at Harbour Passage

Accident on 278 at Harbour Passage

In the mood for Italian? There is a new restaurant in Bluffton

In the mood for Italian? There is a new restaurant in Bluffton

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island

This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party

Marines, sailors and their families reunite before Thanksgiving

Marines, sailors and their families reunite before Thanksgiving

Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff

Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer

Football

SEC Nation at USC: ‘These people really do not like Clemson’

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

November 25, 2017 10:38 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The SEC Network’s traveling pregame show “SEC Nation” wasted no time Saturday in getting right to the point in its appearance Saturday at Gamecock Park.

“I thought I knew hate rivalries back at Alabama but these people really do not like Clemson,” Paul Finebaum said.

Laura Rutledge hosts “SEC Nation” and is joined by Finebaum and fellow analysts Tim Tebow and Marcus Spears. The show includes live reports, analysis and features.

Spears was the only one of seven picks (including “SEC Nation” and “ESPN College GameDay”) to predict a South Carolina win.

Tebow interviewed USC quarterback Jake Bentley on his exuberant touchdown celebrations, and head coach Will Muschamp made an appearance on set.

It’s the third time “SEC Nation” has been in Columbia and the Gamecocks’ sixth appearance overall on the show.

The crowd Saturday was predominantly Gamecock fans, with a few Clemson fans showing up for the two-hour show.

Among the signs in the crowd:

▪  Kelly Bryant? Never heard of her

▪  My Mom’s name is Kelly

▪  Dabo watches reruns of Hee Haw

▪  250 Tim Tebow weighs more than his batting average 226

▪  You lost to Syracuse

▪  Green Acres was filmed in Clemson

▪  Tigers’ last ride in a Bentley or a Hurst?

