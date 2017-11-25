SEC Nation at USC: ‘These people really do not like Clemson’

0:52 Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. Pause

0:33 Accident on 278 at Harbour Passage

0:37 In the mood for Italian? There is a new restaurant in Bluffton

1:27 What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

0:43 This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island

1:10 Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party

1:02 Marines, sailors and their families reunite before Thanksgiving

0:30 Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff

0:28 Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team