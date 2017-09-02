Gamecocks hold on to hold off N.C. State

1:46 Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday Pause

1:02 'It's going to be a restoration in faith': Beaufort woman on what she expects to find in Houston

0:33 Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest

1:48 Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home

0:45 It's gameday! Are you ready for Gamecock football?

2:55 Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook

1:15 Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game

0:55 How does beach renourishment work? Here's what's happening in Sea Pines

1:11 Record setting container ship Theodore Roosevelt docks at Port of Savannah