Gamecocks hold on to hold off N.C. State

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Five-point underdogs at kickoff. Ahead 7-0 just 13 seconds into the game. Tied and wobbling at halftime. Up 14 points and running away with the game at end of the third quarter. Holding on for dear life at the 10-yard line in the end.
South Carolina (1-0) packed a lot into its first football game of the season, emerging with a 35-28 victory over N.C. State in front of 50,367 in Bank of America Stadium.
The Wolfpack outgained the Gamecocks 504-248, but South Carolina stopped N.C. State’s fourth-and-5 attempt by a foot with 4:34 left in the game, ending a drive at their 30-yard line, and then stopped another two passes into the end zone from the 10-yard line in the game’s final 15 seconds to preserve the victory.
USC sophomore quarterback Jake Bentley had 215 passing yards and three touchdowns, and junior wide receiver Deebo Samuel had a dazzling day to overcome an N.C. State offense that was paced by quarterback Ryan Finley’s 415 passing yards.
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: South Carolina junior wide receiver Deebo Samuel was expected to be good this year. He was great his first time out. Samuel opened the game with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and followed that up with two touchdown catches. Samuel had only one touchdown reception all of last season. He finished Saturday with five catches for 83 yards.
Play of the game: Samuel’s second touchdown catch of the day was a one-handed grab that came after quarterback Jake Bentley avoided a blitzing North Carolina State defender and raced toward his right before heaving the ball 50 yards in the air to the back right corner of the end zone, where a sprinting Samuel hauled it in with his left hand.
Stat of the game: As bad as South Carolina’s defense played at times, it ended up recording 10 tackles-for-loss, which ended up making a difference in the game. Defensive end Dante Sawyer, who forced two fumbles, had the biggest one of the game, sacking N.C. State quarterback Ryan Finley and forcing a fumble that set up a 14-yard USC touchdown drive in the third quarter. The Gamecocks averaged six tackles-for-loss per game last season.
OBSERVATIONS
Headset hangups: South Carolina’s headset connection from the press box to the sideline didn’t work when the game began Saturday, forcing offensive coordinator Kurt Roper to leave the press box in the first quarter and call the game from the sideline. By rule, when one team’s headsets are out of order, the other team cannot use them so both of N.C. State’s coordinators also returned to the field for the first time. The headset issue was fixed at halftime, and Roper returned to the press box.
Thanks Pack: N.C. State’s offense moved the ball almost at will in the first half but a boatload of Wolfpack mistakes let South Carolina go to the halftime locker room tied at 21. In the first 30 minutes alone, N.C. State allowed a 100-yard kickoff return, missed a 29-yard field goal, fumbled the ball away in its own territory and committed four penalties for 35 yards.
Good start: On the first play of the 2017 season, Samuel took the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown that put the Gamecocks ahead 7-0 with 14:47 left in the first quarter. It was South Carolina’s first kickoff return for a touchdown since Samuel took one 100 yards against Western Carolina last season. Samuel is now tied for the school’s career record for kickoff returns for a touchdown with two.
NEXT
Who: South Carolina at Missouri
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9
Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Mo.
TV: ESPN2
