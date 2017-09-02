Kelly Bryant shines as Tigers blast Kent State in opener

CLEMSON – Kelly Bryant did enough during preseason practices to pull away from Clemson’s other quarterbacks and earn the starting job.
Saturday afternoon against Kent State he showed why.
Bryant accounted for 313 yards and a pair of touchdowns before leaving the game early in the third quarter as the Tigers cruised to a 56-3 victory.
The junior did damage with his arm and legs, completing 16 of 22 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 77 yards and a score.
Bryant looked comfortable from the opening snap, completing his first five passes and leading the Tigers to touchdowns on their first three drives.
Clemson led 28-3 at halftime and continued to pour it on in the second half as backup quarterbacks Zerrick Cooper and Hunter Johnson led the Tigers’ offense up and down the field.
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: Kelly Bryant made throws in the pocket and on the run and also displayed nice touch on deep passes. He clearly looked like Clemson’s best option at quarterback.
Play of the game: Bryant found Deon Cain for a 61-yard touchdown on Clemson’s second drive of the game to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead. After a pair of short passes to open the day, Bryant’s deep ball hit Cain in stride.
Stat of the game: 0- Kent State did not attempt a pass in the first half.
OBSERVATIONS
Etienne impressive: Clemson’s freshman running back was the talk of preseason camp and was impressive in the opener, leading the Tigers in rushing with eight carries for 81 yards and a touchdown. Etienne showed off a quick burst and impressive balance and should get plenty of opportunities later in the year.
Bryant the clear starter: There is no quarterback competition at Clemson. Bryant played the entire first half and looked confident while playing like the clear No. 1 guy.
Next week a measuring stick: It is not a surprise that Clemson dominated a clearly overmatched Kent State team playing without its head coach. We will learn a lot more about the Tigers when Auburn comes to town next week.
NEXT
Who: Auburn
When: Saturday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson
TV: ESPN
