Football

September 2, 2017 1:58 PM

Watch former Hilton Head star Poona Ford block a Maryland field goal, resulting in Texas score

Posted by Kelly Davis

kdavis@islandpacket.com

Former Hilton Head Island High star Poona Ford had a highlight reel moment Saturday afternoon when he blocked a Maryland field goal attempt. Teammate Holton Hill grabbed the loose ball and ran it back for a touchdown.

 

Football

