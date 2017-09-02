Watch former Hilton Head star Poona Ford block a Maryland field goal, resulting in Texas score
Former Hilton Head Island High football standout defensive lineman Poona Ford, 95, got a hand on a Maryland field goal attempt on Saturday's game in Austin, Texas, knocking the ball high into the air. Defensive back No. 5 Holton Hill chased it down and ran it into the endzone.
