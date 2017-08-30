Jim Harbaugh bucks college football convention to rebuild Michigan

Don't bother to try to size up or pin down Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.
It's futile. That's because Harbaugh rarely is in the same place – physically or metaphysically, mentally or emotionally – on any given day.
One Wednesday last May in Italy, Harbaugh sat in the front pew with his players during mass at the Vatican and later presented Pope Francis with a Michigan helmet.
On a hot June day a year earlier, Harbaugh was shirtless, khaki-clad and playing catch during a football camp in rural Alabama – an invasion of SEC territory that irked fellow coaches.
The mercurial 53-year-old can charm the parents of a five-star recruit just as easily as call out five-time national championship-winning coach Nick Saban on Twitter.
Leading up to this week's season-opening matchup with the Florida Gators, the Wolverines have not updated the roster since last season. Whenever Harbaugh does, do not expect college football's most unpredictable, convention-bucking coach ever to fall in line.
Harbaugh's next recruiting trip or next quip can be headed in any direction. But wherever he is or whatever he does, it usually works wonders for the Wolverines.
Since he returned to his alma mater, Harbaugh has returned "Big Blue" to national prominence and restored the "Big House," where Michigan's storied crowds had dwindled during a 5-7 finish in 2014.
"When Jim Harbaugh arrived, the Michigan faithful had been wandering in the desert for awhile," said former Wolverines' All-America Dan Dierdorf, now the team's radio analyst. "We'd been places we'd never been before, and we were in shock."
Along Michigan's road back to relevance, Harbaugh has made few friends outside of Ann Arbor – Pope Francis, notwithstanding.
Harbaugh's satellite football camp tour, for one, drew Saban's ire in late May 2016. The legendary Alabama coach said the camps merely camouflaged recruiting opportunities for out-of-state schools, calling it "amazing" anyone would think otherwise.
Harbaugh's responded promptly on Twitter, making sure to mention a recruiting violation committed by a former Crimson Tide assistant: "'Amazing' to me – Alabama broke NCAA rules & now their HC is lecturing us on the possibility of rules being broken at camps. Truly 'amazing.'"
Since then, Harbaugh has blasted high-profile radio personalities Jim Rome and Paul Finebaum – mistakenly calling him "Pete." Harbaugh also ripped President Donald Trump's budget cuts and took on Florida State assistant coach Tim Brewster and former NFL player Brandon Jacobs during Twitter spats.
In the end, everyone is fair game and everything a competition for Harbaugh, a 15-year NFL veteran after earning 1986 Big Ten Player of the Year honors.
On game days, the 53-year-old still chucks passes and runs routes during warm-ups, even wearing receiver's gloves. Harbaugh's arrival at press conferences is preceded by the click-clack of his omnipresent football cleats across Michigan's football facility flooring.
A bit of an eccentric himself, McElwain, donning wingtips without socks, shook his head Monday and said, "unbelievable" when told of Harbaugh's style statement.
"He's the guy a lot of people like to not like," Dierdorf said with a hearty laugh.
Not too long ago, McElwain praised Harbaugh for "pressing the envelopes" with satellite camps two springs ago.
In the span of 28 days, he and his staff visited 21 states, as well as American Samoa and Australia.
Harbaugh's outside-the-box approach has produced consecutive 10-win seasons, or nearly $1 million per victory. His $9 million annual salary is the highest in the sport.
But Harbaugh's aggressive nature to push his program's agenda also can wear thin.
"I don't know," McElwain said. "Each guy is his own. He obviously felt that they needed to do some things to become relevant. That was his choice in doing it.
"It's probably not something I'd do. ... That's alright."
It more than fine with Michigan fans and Harbaugh's players.
"People from the outside, sometimes he makes it easy to criticize him, but his players love him," Dierdorf said. "They love playing for him and they never want to disappoint him."
Harbaugh, a Big Ten All-Academic team member as a player, has opened up a new world to them. Following the trip to Italy – funded by a Michigan donor – Harbaugh gave players a month off and many scattered across Europe for the school's study-abroad program.
As for the world of college football, Harbaugh could not care less if he knocks it off its axis from time to time.
"He is impervious to this," Dierdorf said. "Some people say they are and really are not. Jim Harbaugh does not really care what anyone outside his program thinks."
Comments