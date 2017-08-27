Myrtle Beach quarterback Luke Doty picked up an offer from South Carolina on Sunday.
Football

Gamecocks offer instate quarterback

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

August 27, 2017 8:56 PM

Luke Doty’s strong first start for Myrtle Beach earned him an offer from South Carolina.

The Gamecocks offered the sophomore quarterback on Sunday. USC had shown interest in Doty and pulled the trigger on an offer after he made his first varsity start Friday against Charlotte Christian.

Doty, who was filling in for an injured Lawson Cribb, threw for 199 yards, rushed for 173 and accounted for three touchdowns in the 54-51 loss.

Doty, 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, already had offers from Coastal Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia Tech before taking a varsity snap.

He has visited the Gamecocks, including for last year’s win over Tennessee.

