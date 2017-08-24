More Videos

Football

Giant Gamecock statue won't be ready for football season

By Avery G. Wilks

awilks@thestate.com

August 24, 2017 12:45 PM

A massive Gamecock statue the University of South Carolina plans to erect outside Williams-Brice Stadium won’t make it in time for football season.

The, 15- to 18-foot-tall bird is taking longer than expected to cast in bronze and assemble, the university says.

The school had hoped to place the $995,000 statue, paid for with private gifts, on Springs-Brooks Plaza before the Sept. 16 home opener against Kentucky.

The school now expects to install it just after the season ends.

“The Gamecock sculpture is a complex piece, and we don’t want to sacrifice quality by rushing the project,” USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said. “This will be an impressive sculpture that fans will be able to enjoy for many years to come.”

The giant Gamecock’s future home is a brick planter on the plaza at the corner of Bluff Road and George Rogers Boulevard, near the statue of USC Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers himself.

It is currently under construction by John Hair, who also has sculpted college mascots at Furman, Cincinnati, Wake Forest and Purdue.

Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks

