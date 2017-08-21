South Carolina practice report: Newest Gamecock takes the field

The South Carolina football team took the field under the Williams-Brice Stadium lights Monday evening in front more than 1,000 fans in the stands.

There was one new face on the field.

After news of his enrollment came from Will Muschamp on Saturday, freshman lineman Jordon Carty was in uniform and going through drills Monday with the rest of the offensive linemen. He was not in pads.

Carty, from Hollywood, Fla., was the final member of the 2017 class to enroll after fellow lineman Jordan Rhodes and defensive back Keisean Nixon made it in earlier during camp. Muschamp said that late start almost assuredly means he won’t be in position to make a difference in 2017.

The 6-foot-7, 299-pound lineman was a three-star prospect who committed on National Signing Day.

In other observations:

▪ Projected starting guard Donell Stanley left practice for a bit and came back with his left hand wrapped. Sadarius Hutcherson filled in for him at No. 1 guard.

▪ Blake Camper had been projected as Zack Bailey’s top competition at right tackle, but in at least one early drill, he was at second-team guard. He’s an interesting build for that at 6-foot-8, and it could just be cross-training, but it’s still notable. Utility lineman D.J. Park was at tackle with that group and has played both there and guard.

▪ Freshman wide receiver Shi Smith came out with the first offense in the early drill. He’s built for the slot and boasts the speed to make an impact there. He also got hit pretty hard in a screen-blocking drill (the team’s toughness drill for receivers and defensive backs).

▪ The overall lineups were about what we’ve seen in recent weeks. Other notable things to watch included Malik Young back at No. 1 left tackle. Dennis Daley later got first-team work at the spot.

Jam Williams is still the top slot corner in a secondary shorthanded by injury. Javon Kinlaw was with the second team at defensive tackle.

▪ Veterans Hayden Hurst and Taylor Stallworth were among the top group of punt protectors.

▪ Those in yellow jerseys included receiver Randrecous Davis, tailback C.J. Freeman and defensive backs Tavyn Jackson and Steven Montac.

▪ USC broke into some good-on-good, high-tempo, 11-on-11 work, broken down by team.

First team: A.J. Turner was operating as the top running back. He had several nice runs, including on counter and power. The Gamecocks had some trouble with counter last season. Jam Williams was the first-team nickel, as USC used that personnel to match two tight end sets, which they had throughout the drill. The Gamecocks also spent much of it with a safety in the box, keeping Chris Lammons high. Jamarcus King had a nice sequence when he stopped Deebo Samuel on a deep route, though there was plenty of contact.

Second team: OrTre Smith and Terry Googer were the outside receivers. Mon Denson had a nice scamper on a power play, something USC’s defense struggled with in the drill. Ty’Son Williams was with this group.

Third team: Freshman QB Jay Urich had one pretty nice dart to tight end Evan Hinson over the middle.

▪ The Gamecocks later went into some situational work, putting teams down three points with under two minutes to go, needing to drive for a field goal. Only the No. 3 offense got in range, and Alex Woznick missed a 51-yarder.

▪ Sophomore linebacker and Richland Northeast product T.J. Brunson caught a tip-ball interception during skeleton passing work.

▪ OrTre Smith had a couple nice catches, including a sliding one. Him working against Jam Williams on the outside is a massive size gap.

▪ At the end of practice, special teams coordinator Coleman Hutzler was spraying snappers and kickers with a water bottle as they tried 50-yard kicks. Alex Woznick and Parker White both hit from that distance.