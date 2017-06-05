Clemson gear-wearing Ryan brothers involved in bar scuffle

Maybe this wasn’t the best weekend to be wearing Clemson gear in Nashville.
That’s exactly what Rob Ryan had on when the former NFL assistant coach was involved in a scuffle at a bar, along with his twin brother and former NFL head coach Rex Ryan.
Rob and Rex Ryan were spotted at Nashville’s Margaritaville bar and restaurant on Sunday, when they were caught on video involved in an altercation. Reports are varying whether the brothers were fighting with other patrons, or were doing there best to keep their cool and break up any skirmishes.
What isn’t debatable was Rob Ryan’s purple Clemson T-shirt. Coincidentally, the Tigers are playing host to an NCAA baseball regional this weekend, where they’ve played Vanderbilt – which is located in Nashville.
The Tigers and Commodores have played twice in the Clemson Regional, splitting games on Saturday and Sunday. The teams will play again at 1 p.m. Monday, with the winner advancing to a Super Regional.
Both Ryan brothers have sons who play for Clemson’s football team.
Rob’s son, Matthew Ryan, was a reserve offensive lineman as a freshman on the Tigers’ national championship team last season.
Rex’s son, Seth Ryan, was a place holder and reserve receiver as a redshirt junior last season. Seth Ryan had four receptions for 39 yards in 15 games and was named special teams player of the game in the season-opening win over Auburn.
The Ryan brothers’ affinity for Clemson is clear, but now they also have an allegiance to Nashville. Rex and Rob Ryan are now Nashville residents, and Rex is reportedly a season ticket holder for the Nashville Predators.
On Saturday, the Ryans took part in pregame festivities ahead of the Nashville Predators’ Game 3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Final. NHL on NBC posted a video of Rex smashing a Penguin-themed car outside Bridgestone Arena.
Rex and Rob most recently worked together on the Buffalo Bills’ staff. Rex was the head coach for the past two years, while Rob was the assistant head coach for defense in 2016.
The Bills fired the pair on Dec. 27 after the team scuffled to a 7-8 record. Rex Ryan previously served as head coach of the New York Jets and both brothers have made their name as aggressive defensive coordinators for a number of NFL teams.
Their father is the late Buddy Ryan, also a former NFL head coach and the defensive coordinator for the famed Super Bowl champion 1985 Chicago Bears. That team featured a Clemson great, South Carolina native William “Refrigerator” Perry.
Video from a bar scuffle in Nashville involving Rex and Rob Ryan... pic.twitter.com/DXtVNkiPxo— Tom Martin (@4TomMartin) June 5, 2017
