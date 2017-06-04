JUCO lineman likes what he hears from Gamecocks on official visit

Junior college offensive lineman Damien Lewis was among the visitors at South Carolina over the weekend.
Lewis (6-3 325) of Canton, Miss., did not sign out with a major college out of high school and became a starter as a freshman last season at Northwest Mississippi Community College. He earned second-team All-American honors as a guard.
He is on track to graduate in December and will have three years to play two at his next school, which he will choose after this season. He has an offer from the Gamecocks.
Lewis said earning All-American honors got the word out about him and the Gamecocks saw film of him and liked what they saw.
“The official visit Saturday was great hanging out with some of the players and being around the coaches was all right,” Lewis said. “I got to meet Coach Muschamp in person for the first time. Coach is a real cool person and cool to be around. He told me everything that I need to hear to come in and be an impact player for the team, just come to compete every play and rep, nothing given.”
Lewis had the chance to visit the campus and check out the football facilities, all of which impressed him. He also met up with offensive line coach Eric Wolford.
“Coach is real hyper,” he said. “He likes my flexibility and my size, the way I carry myself. Me and Coach Wolf got to meet again. Coach is the real deal. He is straightforward, telling you the truth, how I can come in and be an impact to the team. I like when he said the O-line runs the yard. He said if you come here we are going to out work everyone in the yard and be the best at what we do on and off the field. They like everything about me the way I stay engaged with players, zone blocking techniques, run block, my quickness, flexibility, being coachable, the aggressiveness and power I have.”
Lewis also has offers from Ole Miss, Memphis, Kentucky, West Virginia, FAU, Colorado State, UAB, Houston, Southern Miss, Troy and others. He plans to visit Ole Miss and Memphis this coming weekend unofficially.
Lewis said he likes USC but still considers all the schools to be in the mix.
