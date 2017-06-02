Big summer ahead for key Gamecocks LB target

Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall finishes his junior year in high school Friday and then will be free to jump headlong into his summer football and recruiting activities. Tindall has gone from a relative unknown in recruiting circles as a junior to a much coveted prospect with offers from South Carolina, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, LSU, Notre Dame, Florida, Georgia, Auburn and others. Clemson also is recruiting him but hasn’t offered.
This Saturday, Tindall is going to Auburn for the Big Cat Weekend according to his coach Robin Bacon. He also has The Opening and an Adidas event this summer. He also plans to visit several other schools this summer according to Bacon. He has been to USC, Clemson, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Florida, Auburn, Alabama and Georgia.
Tindall has called USC his favorite in the past. Bacon said the two haven’t discussed favorites but he knows the Gamecocks have done all they can do to recruit Tindall.
“Coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson) and Coach (Coleman) Hutzler were in one of those last days and I think they’ve done a good job recruiting him,” he said. “He went to their junior day and spent a lot of time there. He’s not going to go to any camps this summer. I don’t think he needs to. I think he needs to visit and he and his family make an informed decision.”
Bacon said Brent Venables from Clemson also was in to watch Tindall during the state track championships.
“I think they are going to get back involved,” Bacon said. “They are short on scholarships. I think they only have 12 or 13 this year. But they’ve gotten involved, too.”
As his coach, Bacon shares recruiting advice on the process, not the schools, with Tindall. In particular, he tells all his prospects to pick a school where if football were taken away you would still be happy. He also thinks location will play a role with Tindall’s decision.
“I’m assuming proximity will play a role, too, though he’s told me, ‘I don’t mind going anywhere, I want to make sure I get the right fit for me academically and a good relationship with the coaches,” Bacon said. “He’s been very quiet. He’s got so much being thrown at him. He’s got so much stuff going through his head right now. Once he gets through this month of checking out schools and figuring out what’s the best for him and gets down to a small number, he should be in pretty good shape.”
Bacon said at one point Tindall told him he wanted to make an early decision but things have bogged down with all the attention and options.
“I think that’s the big thing for him, that he does all his homework,” the coach said. “He hasn’t had a break. He’s been doing track since January and then school and everything else piled on top of it. I think once the summer comes and he can shut down a little bit and do a little bit more research, I think things will start clearing up for him.”
Notes:
▪ The Gamecocks offered 2019 linebacker Brandon Smith of Louisa, Va.
▪ USC offered 2019 linebacker Nakobe Dean of Horn Lake, Miss.
▪ Stockbridge, Ga., offensive lineman Austin Donaldson (6-foot-4, 310 pounds) plans to camp at South Carolina this month. He has offers from The Citadel, West Georgia and Buffalo.
▪ Lawrenceville, Ga., tight end Brandon Shelnutt plans to visit USC Saturday for Muschamp’s first camp. He has offers from FIU, Tennessee-Chattanooga and Jacksonville State.
▪ Juwan Perdue, a 6-foot-6, 2019 forward from Lakewood, visited USC Thursday according to Gators’ assistant coach Matt Howlett.
