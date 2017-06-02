Where are they now? A look at the last 10 USC starting QBs

Jake Bentley took over as South Carolina’s starting quarterback midway through this past season and is a lock to start the coming season, barring injury. Here’s a look at the 10 starting QBs who came before him and where they are now:
Perry Orth
Runs quarterback training camps. He and Stephen Garcia will be hosting camps in Summerville and Columbia next week.
Brandon McIlwain
Announced this month that he will transfer to Cal, where he is expected to play football and baseball for the Golden Bears.
Lorenzo Nunez
A QB-turned-WR at USC, Nunez is transferring to Southeastern Louisiana, where he is part of the team’s quarterback battle.
Connor Mitch
After transferring to James Madison, he played in two games in 2016 and has a season of eligibility remaining.
Dylan Thompson
Re-signed with the L.A. Rams Tuesday. He spent 2015 with the 49ers before being released. He was cut by the Rams in 2016.
Connor Shaw
Waived by the Chicago Bears early Tuesday, only to be brought back later in the day . He missed 2016 season with broken leg.
Stephen Garcia
Runs the Garcia Passing Academy. He and Orth will be hosting camps in Summerville and Columbia next week.
Chris Smelley
Ended college career playing baseball at Alabama. Now head football coach at American Christian Academy in Tuscaloosa.
Tommy Beecher
Beat N.C. State in only start despite throwing four picks. Now Director of Operations at The Remi Group in Charlotte area.
Blake Mitchell
USC’s leading passer from 2005-2007, he works in the roofing supply business in the Charleston area.
