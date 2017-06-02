Perry Orth is one of several former Gamecocks sharing their football knowledge. Orth has his started his own quarterback training company called QB-1 Athletics. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
June 02, 2017 6:51 AM

Where are they now? A look at the last 10 USC starting QBs

By Rick Millians

rmillians@thestate.com

Jake Bentley took over as South Carolina’s starting quarterback midway through this past season and is a lock to start the coming season, barring injury. Here’s a look at the 10 starting QBs who came before him and where they are now:

Perry Orth

Runs quarterback training camps. He and Stephen Garcia will be hosting camps in Summerville and Columbia next week.

Brandon McIlwain

Announced this month that he will transfer to Cal, where he is expected to play football and baseball for the Golden Bears.

Lorenzo Nunez

A QB-turned-WR at USC, Nunez is transferring to Southeastern Louisiana, where he is part of the team’s quarterback battle.

Connor Mitch

After transferring to James Madison, he played in two games in 2016 and has a season of eligibility remaining.

Dylan Thompson

Re-signed with the L.A. Rams Tuesday. He spent 2015 with the 49ers before being released. He was cut by the Rams in 2016.

Connor Shaw

Waived by the Chicago Bears early Tuesday, only to be brought back later in the day . He missed 2016 season with broken leg.

Stephen Garcia

Runs the Garcia Passing Academy. He and Orth will be hosting camps in Summerville and Columbia next week.

Chris Smelley

Ended college career playing baseball at Alabama. Now head football coach at American Christian Academy in Tuscaloosa.

Tommy Beecher

Beat N.C. State in only start despite throwing four picks. Now Director of Operations at The Remi Group in Charlotte area.

Blake Mitchell

USC’s leading passer from 2005-2007, he works in the roofing supply business in the Charleston area.

