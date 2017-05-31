South Carolina near or at the top of Tennessee tight end’s list

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:55 USC target Gavin Schoenwald still growing as a tight end Pause 1:07 Will Muschamp: 'Lot of negativity' around football 4:34 Will Muschamp talks transfers, more at SEC Meetings 2:57 Jamyest Williams predicts good things coming for South Carolina 0:58 If Will Muschamp could add a former Gamecock to this year's roster, who would it be? 1:45 Will Muschamp details Jake Bentley's summer plans 0:36 Too Tough to Tame? Muschamp takes on Darlington Raceway 0:45 Clemson football's Dabo Swinney excited for White House trip 1:22 Look: USC QB target Dakereon Joyner at The Opening regional 0:52 Deshaun Fenwick has high praise for South Carolina experience Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Class of 2018 tight end Gavin Schoenwald of Brentwood, Tenn., breaks down his transition from quarterback to his new position.

