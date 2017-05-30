Football

May 30, 2017 4:16 PM

‘Y’all are not ready for the Gamecocks’: Darius Rucker, Scotty McCreery trash talk

By Abbie Bennett

N.C. State University will face the University of South Carolina for a football game in Charlotte on Sept. 2 and the trash talk has already started – at least among country music singers.

Singer Darius “Hootie” Rucker of Charleston, S.C., tweeted at Garner native Scotty McCreery last week saying, “Y’all are not ready for the Gamecocks!!!”

McCreery was quick to fire back.

“Can’t wait brother! Was just talking about the game yesterday with the guys. Don’t sleep on my #Wolfpack this year!

“I’ve got it blocked off on the schedule! Football season can’t get here fast enough.”

Rucker said he had it all set up.

“Agreed my friend. Got a box for us, too.”

The game will be broadcast on ESPN beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.

