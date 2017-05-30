‘Y’all are not ready for the Gamecocks’: Darius Rucker, Scotty McCreery trash talk

N.C. State University will face the University of South Carolina for a football game in Charlotte on Sept. 2 and the trash talk has already started – at least among country music singers.
Singer Darius “Hootie” Rucker of Charleston, S.C., tweeted at Garner native Scotty McCreery last week saying, “Y’all are not ready for the Gamecocks!!!”
Hey @ScottyMcCreery September 3rd is right around the corner. Y'all are not ready for the Gamecocks!!!— Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) May 26, 2017
McCreery was quick to fire back.
Cant wait brother! Was just talking about the game yesterday with the guys. Dont sleep on my #Wolfpack this year! https://t.co/lLu4WDOKlh— Scotty McCreery (@ScottyMcCreery) May 26, 2017
“Can’t wait brother! Was just talking about the game yesterday with the guys. Don’t sleep on my #Wolfpack this year!
“I’ve got it blocked off on the schedule! Football season can’t get here fast enough.”
Rucker said he had it all set up.
“Agreed my friend. Got a box for us, too.”
The game will be broadcast on ESPN beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
