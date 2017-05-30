Muschamp, Gamecocks still waiting on 3 newcomers

South Carolina’s football team began its summer conditioning program Tuesday morning without three of the Gamecocks 2017 signees due to academic issues.
Cornerback Keisean Nixon, offensive lineman Jordan Carty and offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes are all “working through a class,” South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp told The State on Tuesday at the conference’s annual spring meetings.
Muschamp expects all three players to be through with their academic work and cleared for practice by the time fall camp begins prior to this season.
“Absolutely, 100 percent,” he said.
Nixon is a 5-foot-10, 192-pound three-star prospect out of Arizona Western Community College. Carty is a 6-foot-7, 299-pound three-star prospect out of Hollywood, Fla. Rhodes is a 6-foot-5, 318-pound three-star prospect out of Fairburn, Ga.
