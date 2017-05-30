USC quarterback Jake Bentley, expounds on fashion, bow ties, conditioning and yoga on the "red carpet" at the 2017 Gamecock Gala that was held at Colonial Life Arena Monday for the student-athletes. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
Football

May 30, 2017 2:12 PM

Jake Bentley makes a believer of SEC Network analyst

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

Quarterback Jake Bentley’s debut season with the South Carolina football team turned some heads, got the hype machine rolling toward Year 2.

How well could he rate among SEC passers? SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic thinks pretty high.

The former Auburn lineman with an interest in breaking down game film ranked Bentley as the No. 2 quarterback in the conference he’d take in a college football setting. He ranked only behind Mississippi State’s Nick Fitzgerald.

When someone questioned the praise for a sophomore who really should be just a freshman, Cubelic answered back.

Bentley threw for 1,420 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games. He completed 65.8 percent of his passes and his passer rating of 140 would have ranked fifth in the conference.

Fitzgerald likely placed ahead of Bentley because of his running ability, as he added 1,375 rushing yards and 16 scores to his 2,423 yards through the air.

