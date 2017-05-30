Jake Bentley makes a believer of SEC Network analyst

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:47 Classmates show kindness after girl falls off stage Pause 1:34 Why was Harriet Tubman so important to the Reconstruction? 0:44 Things you take for granted are the ones you miss the most 1:33 Sights and sounds from the Beaufort Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony 0:40 Possible abuse of baby alligator caught on Snapchat, SCDNR investigates 1:19 Semi-pro soccer is coming to Hilton Head 3:21 'Lowcountry to the bone': Woody Collins remembers long-time friend Capt. Billy North 0:32 This resident is keeping her fingers crossed with announcement of Margaritaville 2:45 Beaufort County Council votes down Hilton Head National zoning request 1:01 An aerial tour of Hunting Island Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email USC quarterback Jake Bentley, expounds on fashion, bow ties, conditioning and yoga on the "red carpet" at the 2017 Gamecock Gala that was held at Colonial Life Arena Monday for the student-athletes. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

USC quarterback Jake Bentley, expounds on fashion, bow ties, conditioning and yoga on the "red carpet" at the 2017 Gamecock Gala that was held at Colonial Life Arena Monday for the student-athletes. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com