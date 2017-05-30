USC’s Dylan Thompson back with the NFL’s Rams

Former South Carolina quarterback Dylan Thompson has signed with the Los Angeles Rams.
Thompson spent 2015 with the San Francisco 49ers before being released. He signed with the Rams in June 2016 and was cut a couple of months later.
Thompson was one of three QBs who tried out for a roster spot earlier in May.
The former Boiling Springs quarterback passed for 3,564 yards in 2014 at USC, breaking the single-season school record. Thompson filled in for Connor Shaw during parts of 2012 and 2013, leading the Gamecocks to a win at Clemson in 2012 and throwing the game-winning touchdown pass in an Outback Bowl win over Michigan to close out that year.
CONGRATS @DylanPThompson on signing with the @RamsNFL Time to put in work! #ElementFamily pic.twitter.com/WJGNmO73RR— Element Sports Group (@element_sports) May 30, 2017
#Rams add third QB, sign Dylan Thompson— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 30, 2017
» https://t.co/gmSlLHT5IH pic.twitter.com/5ziLMJbyaz
Comments