Watch as the Gamecocks celebrate their 2014 win over Florida in Gainesville at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Watch as the Gamecocks celebrate their 2014 win over Florida in Gainesville at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Football

May 30, 2017 12:57 PM

USC’s Dylan Thompson back with the NFL’s Rams

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

Former South Carolina quarterback Dylan Thompson has signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

Thompson spent 2015 with the San Francisco 49ers before being released. He signed with the Rams in June 2016 and was cut a couple of months later.

Thompson was one of three QBs who tried out for a roster spot earlier in May.

The former Boiling Springs quarterback passed for 3,564 yards in 2014 at USC, breaking the single-season school record. Thompson filled in for Connor Shaw during parts of 2012 and 2013, leading the Gamecocks to a win at Clemson in 2012 and throwing the game-winning touchdown pass in an Outback Bowl win over Michigan to close out that year.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Will Muschamp talks transfers, more at SEC Meetings

View More Video

Major sport scores

Click/tap sport names to turn scoreboards on or off:

PGA

NFL

College Football

MLB

NBA

College Basketball

NASCAR

NHL

MLS

Sports Videos